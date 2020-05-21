Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 4,847,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,532,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.