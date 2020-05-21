Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.83. Mistras Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis Bertolotti purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,803.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Forese purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

