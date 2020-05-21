MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $76.12 on Thursday. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

