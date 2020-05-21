NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.32. 8,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

