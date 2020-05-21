NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 9,089 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211,361. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.