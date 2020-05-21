Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

