Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 206,066 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 244.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,066 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

