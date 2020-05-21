Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 267.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

