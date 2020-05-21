Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 152.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,601,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

