Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 254.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.89. The stock had a trading volume of 156,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.