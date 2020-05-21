Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,953,300 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,698,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.1% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $733,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $546,892,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985,430 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.

