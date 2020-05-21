Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,112 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 218,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $278.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.