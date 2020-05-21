Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 4,491,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

