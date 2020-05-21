Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 300.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.26. The stock had a trading volume of 781,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,175. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.52 and its 200 day moving average is $387.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

