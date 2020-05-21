Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 205.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

