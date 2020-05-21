Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 18,832 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.74. 516,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. The firm has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.