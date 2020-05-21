Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 31,944 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

FB stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,938,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $231.34. The stock has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,004 shares of company stock worth $13,700,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

