Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 58,683 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 200.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 86,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 283,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.76. 1,729,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

