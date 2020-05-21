Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 6,424 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.10. 1,488,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.47 and its 200-day moving average is $331.04. The company has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

