Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 8,118 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.11.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

