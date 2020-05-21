Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,291 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396,050. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.