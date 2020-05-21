Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,934,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,934,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $130,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 17,165,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

