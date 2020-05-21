Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $303.17. 1,622,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.85. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.