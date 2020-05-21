Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 290,364 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $127,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after buying an additional 882,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,201,000 after buying an additional 583,712 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,998,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,731,000.

Shares of VV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.38. 15,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,984. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

