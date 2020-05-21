Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 6,471 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.42. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 614.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.