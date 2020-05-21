Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,773,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,792,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.27. 89,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,139. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.