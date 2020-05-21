Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,305,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.94% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,989,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.65. 73,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

