Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $30.01 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.38. 4,232,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,647. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

