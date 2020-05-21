Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $71.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,725 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $71,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $97.40. 1,577,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,155. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

