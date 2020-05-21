Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,437 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.98. 4,144,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The stock has a market cap of $278.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

