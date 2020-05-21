Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.91. 97,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,174. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

