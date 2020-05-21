Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.06 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

OMP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

