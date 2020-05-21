Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.06 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.
OMP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $22.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
