Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,864 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.03.

HD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.11. 5,863,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

