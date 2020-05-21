Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

PYPL stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

