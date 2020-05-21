PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,528,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,389 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $663,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 27.6% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.7% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 31.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,613. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

