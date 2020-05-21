PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,528,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,975,000 after acquiring an additional 176,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.