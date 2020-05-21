PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

