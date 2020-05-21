PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 501.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,301 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 164.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 321.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 62,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.21. 147,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,256. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

