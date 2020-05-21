PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,863. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

