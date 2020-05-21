Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.