Radian Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 268.4% per year over the last three years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSE RDN opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

