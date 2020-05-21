Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.