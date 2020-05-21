Royal Bank of Canada Trims salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $210.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.69.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.05. The company had a trading volume of 359,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.34, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,828.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $875,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,778 shares of company stock worth $63,812,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

