RR Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 742,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,427. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

