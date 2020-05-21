Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 80,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. 713,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

