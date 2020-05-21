Summitry LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Summitry LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.03.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $238.19. 7,480,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.