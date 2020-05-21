Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.03.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.