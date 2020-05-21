Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7,405.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $8,245,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $824.38. 8,669,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,292,960. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $694.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $864.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

