The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 8,229,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,396,050. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

