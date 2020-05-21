The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,327 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 8,026,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396,050. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

